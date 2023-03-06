Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $65.66 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.95.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.