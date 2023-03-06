United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,451 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $48.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

