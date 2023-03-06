United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,924 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWX. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,191,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 129,501 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

