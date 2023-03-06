Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Exelon Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

