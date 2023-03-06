United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 43.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 51,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 9.7% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 0.5 %

KR opened at $45.98 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

