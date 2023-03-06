United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 258 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 686,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,831,000 after buying an additional 106,055 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $107.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $128.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.60 and its 200-day moving average is $103.33.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust



Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

