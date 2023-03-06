United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $736,000 Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $116.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average is $111.46. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $162.40.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

