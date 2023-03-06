TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in TFI International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TFI International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.24.

TFI International Price Performance

TFII opened at $125.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $128.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 30.98%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.