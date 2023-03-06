Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cable One by 175.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CABO opened at $692.23 on Monday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,576.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $752.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $826.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.56 by ($3.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CABO. Cowen cut their price objective on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,105.71.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

