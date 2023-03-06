350,532 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after buying an additional 3,519,722 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after buying an additional 1,336,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after buying an additional 59,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 104.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,426,000 after buying an additional 1,570,690 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at $20,458,091.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of SOFI opened at $6.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.71. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

