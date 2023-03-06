inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.00 million-$32.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.25 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on inTEST in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $157.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 38,184 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at $161,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

