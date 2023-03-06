Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 12,994 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of IDT worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDT by 98.7% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after buying an additional 233,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 63,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDT by 14.3% during the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 330,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000,000 after purchasing an additional 41,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in IDT in the first quarter worth approximately $937,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Stock Performance

Shares of IDT stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $321.82 million during the quarter.

IDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

