Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $47.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.13. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

