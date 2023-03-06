Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 14,798 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,798 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Artha Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Big Lots by 614.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 38,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 471,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 111,460 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $433.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.01. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Big Lots Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

