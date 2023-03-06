Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.11% of Myers Industries worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Myers Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Myers Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

MYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

