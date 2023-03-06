Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,933 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of First Financial Bankshares worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,433,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $36.41 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.72%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 5,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,817,190.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $398,200. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.