Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.50-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $68.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $875.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hibbett will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Hibbett by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

