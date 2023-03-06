International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

International General Insurance Stock Up 0.4 %

IGIC stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $415.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. International General Insurance has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $8.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International General Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in International General Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of International General Insurance by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 31,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

