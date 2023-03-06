HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Update

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 95,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, EVP R. Parrish Little sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $30,810.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,390.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $25,137.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,916.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP R. Parrish Little sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $30,810.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,334 shares in the company, valued at $370,390.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,781 in the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 36,880 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

HTBI opened at $28.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $458.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.65. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.69%. Research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTBI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

