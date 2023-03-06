ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Update

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $56.18.
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.