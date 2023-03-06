ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Update

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,698,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,961,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 19,502 shares during the period.

