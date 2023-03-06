United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 515 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,123,000 after buying an additional 164,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,851,000 after purchasing an additional 40,712 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SON opened at $60.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

