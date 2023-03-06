United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 7,764 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,338,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 86,701 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $68.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $60.35.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

