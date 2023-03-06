The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 130.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

HSY stock opened at $238.40 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $244.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $676,644.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,228,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,126 shares of company stock worth $8,476,159 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

