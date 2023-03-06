United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $806,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,786,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,867,000 after acquiring an additional 170,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,050,000 after buying an additional 233,391 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,937,000 after buying an additional 149,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 145.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,449,000 after buying an additional 241,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,893,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.32 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.69.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.