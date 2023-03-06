United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVOL. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $130,000.

NASDAQ DVOL opened at $25.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

