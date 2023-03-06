United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 2,188 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 73.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baxter International Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

NYSE BAX opened at $39.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $86.15.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.02%.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Further Reading

