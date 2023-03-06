United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $823,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,089,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,082 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,348,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,107,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 829,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after buying an additional 53,864 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $40.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $43.45.

