United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,681 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 67.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $187,804,000 after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 14.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,331 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Halliburton by 11.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,602 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Raymond James started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,947. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $38.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.