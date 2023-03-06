United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 245 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $121.06 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.69.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.00%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.