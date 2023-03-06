AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,866 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 875.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $73.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.32.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $182,910.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,255 shares of company stock worth $1,450,282. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

