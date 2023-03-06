AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $884,000 Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 237.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crane Trading Up 0.8 %

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

NYSE CR opened at $123.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Crane Holdings, Co. has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $123.61.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

