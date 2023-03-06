AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Donaldson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 22.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 17.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,023. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,212 shares of company stock worth $1,405,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Donaldson Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $66.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Articles

