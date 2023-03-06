AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,984 Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

CWEN stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

