Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after buying an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after buying an additional 157,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Ecolab by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,744,000 after buying an additional 210,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,022,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220,394 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $163.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.