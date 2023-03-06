AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,066 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWT. State Street Corp increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after buying an additional 1,140,204 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,304,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,484,000 after buying an additional 751,553 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 776,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,132,000 after buying an additional 163,725 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 828.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 129,191 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 6,846.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 124,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CWT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CWT opened at $56.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

