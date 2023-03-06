NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,201 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 70.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 39.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,215,000 after acquiring an additional 354,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.