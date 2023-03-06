AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,160 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,928 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,745 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 94,821 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

IART opened at $55.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $68.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IART has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

