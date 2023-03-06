AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $903,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.1% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 38.1% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 15.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 52.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $250.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $259.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.47.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,553.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,988 shares of company stock worth $6,238,801. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

