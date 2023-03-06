AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,531 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 168.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 402,167 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after buying an additional 236,021 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 294,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 222,925 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,178,000 after buying an additional 221,230 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.42. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $49.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

