Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,316 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth $383,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth $9,266,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 26,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINC has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Premier Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $31.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.