Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $359,000 in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Hawaiian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 147.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 299.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 70.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $63,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hawaiian Stock Performance

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HA stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

