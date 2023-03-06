Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 33,668 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,668 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRX opened at $15.45 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRX. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.