Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 67,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,025,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

URA opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.