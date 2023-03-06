Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 67,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,025,000.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
URA opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
