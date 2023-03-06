12,922 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 989.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL Stock Performance

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

PPL stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. PPL’s payout ratio is 87.38%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.