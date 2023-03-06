23,388 Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,388 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 173,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FBP opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

