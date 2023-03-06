Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 3,584 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,504,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,240,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,455,000 after acquiring an additional 233,551 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Honda Motor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,246,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 48,383 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,560,000 after purchasing an additional 484,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares during the period. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Honda Motor Trading Up 2.3 %

Honda Motor Company Profile

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $26.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

