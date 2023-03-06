Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Corning by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,673,000 after buying an additional 254,599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,858,000 after acquiring an additional 62,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,886,000 after acquiring an additional 71,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

GLW opened at $35.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

