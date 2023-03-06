Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 77,870 Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Matterport by 171.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after buying an additional 7,504,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Matterport by 460.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,958 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Matterport by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,244,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 471,308 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Matterport by 498.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 1,659,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matterport by 737.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after buying an additional 1,821,154 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matterport alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Matterport Stock Up 4.6 %

Matterport Profile

Shares of MTTR opened at $2.97 on Monday. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $9.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46.

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.