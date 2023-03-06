Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $251,000 in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KYMR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after buying an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after purchasing an additional 530,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 439,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 172,839 shares during the period.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Insider Activity

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $11,888,163.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 918,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,814,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $11,888,163.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 918,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,814,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,029,775.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 698,096 shares of company stock worth $21,868,192. 17.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.