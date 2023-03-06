Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,691 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 153.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 139,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 84,482 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 115.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,495 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 42,477 shares in the company, valued at $363,178.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

See Also

